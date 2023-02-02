Metis Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $164,787.10 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

