MetLife (NYSE:MET) Announces Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

MetLife Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.05. 2,882,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,441. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

Institutional Trading of MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 48.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

