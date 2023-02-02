MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 232,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 61,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 19.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

