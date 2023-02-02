Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,875,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.85.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 229,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,245,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

