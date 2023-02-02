MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 11.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $299.63 and last traded at $298.50. 323,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 646,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.54.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

