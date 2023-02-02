Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.96-$8.36 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $173.40. 839,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

