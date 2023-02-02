Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

MRTX stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

