Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Shares Up 19.4%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 14,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 3,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

