Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.39. 386,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,926. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.