Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.67.
Moody’s stock traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.39. 386,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,926. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
