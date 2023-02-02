Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $259.00 million and $13.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00061329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024688 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 557,416,164 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

