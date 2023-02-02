Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,635.33

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,635.33 ($20.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,642 ($20.28). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,642 ($20.28), with a volume of 41,598 shares trading hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £819.21 million and a P/E ratio of 784.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.47.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.