Morgan Stanley Lowers Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Celularity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Celularity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Insider Activity

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 76.36%. Research analysts expect that Celularity will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity



Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

