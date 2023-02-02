Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.
Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %
MS opened at $98.19 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley
In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.