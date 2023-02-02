Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

MS opened at $98.19 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

