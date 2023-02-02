Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Major Shareholder Mike Zoi Acquires 441,402 Shares

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Mike Zoi bought 441,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,565.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,480,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,971.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mike Zoi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Mike Zoi acquired 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $999,999.85.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

MSGM stock traded down $14.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 140.22% and a negative net margin of 257.60%.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorsport Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Stories

