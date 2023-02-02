MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

MSCI stock traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $563.89. The stock had a trading volume of 99,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $568.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

