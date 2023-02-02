Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

