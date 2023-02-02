Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,476 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 1,018,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,689. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.