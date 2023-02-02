Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.11. 1,187,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

