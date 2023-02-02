Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of UMB Financial worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,911 shares of company stock worth $945,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.