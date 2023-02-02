Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWO traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.68. 13,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,715. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

