Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,795. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

