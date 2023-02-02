Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $12,171,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,541,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,024,000 after buying an additional 355,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $5,709,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 23,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $603,634 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

