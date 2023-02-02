Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,363 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.71. 30,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $153.04 and a 52-week high of $233.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

