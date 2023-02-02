Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,295 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,910. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

