Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 10.4%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) rose 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 290,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 452,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $521.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 1,063.76%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

