Nano (XNO) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $113.70 million and $2.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003622 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,557.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00421081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00099273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00738697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00585947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00182192 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.