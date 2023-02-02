Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,111,850 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up about 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Nasdaq worth $291,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.5 %

NDAQ stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,941. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.