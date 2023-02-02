National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.