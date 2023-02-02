National Bankshares Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.16.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$8.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
