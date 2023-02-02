National Bankshares Raises Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:INO.UN opened at C$4.64 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.74.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.