National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 668,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,844. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $860,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

