National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 668,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

