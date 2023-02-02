National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.66 million.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,094 shares of company stock valued at $347,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,265,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.