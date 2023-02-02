Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.38

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $8.90. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2,127 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

