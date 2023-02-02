Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0639 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $224.58 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00225057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00096538 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00059644 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,394,090 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

