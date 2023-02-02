NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.15) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £542.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.03).

Get NCC Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.