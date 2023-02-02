NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.14 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00010537 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $242.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,798,785 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,798,785 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.45254903 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $213,550,127.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

