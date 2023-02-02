Needham & Company LLC Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.8 %

BSX opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

