Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Netflix worth $1,574,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 501,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $117,998,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.24. 1,440,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $429.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

