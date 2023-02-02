Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.44. 4,308,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,494. The stock has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $429.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.35 and its 200 day moving average is $269.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

