Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells 2,707 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,600. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.