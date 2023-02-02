New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NJR. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

