New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,131. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

