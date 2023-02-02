New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 29,683 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.33% of Casella Waste Systems worth $52,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,737 shares of company stock worth $5,738,675. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.