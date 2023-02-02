New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baidu were worth $47,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Baidu by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,049,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

BIDU stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

