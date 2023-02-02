New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 178,650 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $72,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.