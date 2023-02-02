New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,644 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $76,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $323.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $354.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

