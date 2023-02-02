NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

NEXTDC stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. NEXTDC has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

