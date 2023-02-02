NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $10,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,898,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 124.1% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 503,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 365.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,076 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,289. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

