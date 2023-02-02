Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

